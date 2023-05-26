Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

