Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,744,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.