KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 75 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHYB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

