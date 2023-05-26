KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Up 1.5%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFVG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

