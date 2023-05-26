Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Shares Down 0.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 5,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

