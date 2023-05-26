Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.97 and last traded at $81.97. 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.
Lassonde Industries Trading Down 3.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.
