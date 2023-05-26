LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

