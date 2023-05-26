LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 0.4%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 6,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $91.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.44% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

