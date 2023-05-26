Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 13.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,544,000 after acquiring an additional 698,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after acquiring an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

