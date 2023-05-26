Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

