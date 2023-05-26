Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,486,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,901,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lion Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lion Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

