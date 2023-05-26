London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Buys 19,484 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.25) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,011,650.30).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, for a total transaction of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand purchased 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, for a total transaction of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand bought 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, for a total transaction of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,338 ($103.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5,955.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,081.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,742.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,642.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

