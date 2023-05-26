Lonza Group AG Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Lonza Group Price Performance

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

Lonza Group stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.