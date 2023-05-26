LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

Shares of LPLA opened at $198.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.18. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

