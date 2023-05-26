LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,891 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $6,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,570,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,815,665,000 after buying an additional 180,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $325.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $326.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.26 and its 200 day moving average is $263.88. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.