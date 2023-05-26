M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Insider Michael Sherwin Purchases 2,500 Shares

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider Michael Sherwin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.15) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,373.13).

M.P. Evans Group Price Performance

LON:MPE opened at GBX 810 ($10.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.43 and a beta of 0.67. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 759.70 ($9.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 852.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 842.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also

