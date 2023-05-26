Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Magna International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Down 0.5 %

Magna International stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

