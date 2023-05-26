Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Acquires £30,590 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £30,590 ($38,047.26).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON MNL opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £175.83 million, a P/E ratio of -263.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.37. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443 ($5.51).

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -843.37%.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.