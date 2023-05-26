ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

