Marc Fredman Sells 21,962 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Fredman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

