Mark Reinstra Sells 11,278 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.51 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

