MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day moving average is $320.05.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

