Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,925 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EXP opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

