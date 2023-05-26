Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,554 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

