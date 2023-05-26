Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,508 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SLF opened at $48.65 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.