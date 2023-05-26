Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,508 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.65 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

