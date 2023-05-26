Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,060 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

