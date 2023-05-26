Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,579 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

MGRC opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $1,283,830. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

