Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of RYH opened at $281.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

