Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

