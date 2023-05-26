Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,904 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

