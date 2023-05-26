Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GATX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $118.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti began coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

