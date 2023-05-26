Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 324.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 137,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE MTX opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.