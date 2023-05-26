Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $236,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

