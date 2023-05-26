Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $242,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Shares of MTN opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average of $242.38. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

