Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $243,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $184.75 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $194.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

