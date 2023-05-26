Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $254,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.