Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $276,000 Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

