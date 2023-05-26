Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.