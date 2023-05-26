Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $244,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $43.80 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

