Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $245,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.35. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

