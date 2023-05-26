Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $250,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 376.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 59.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.9 %

Ducommun Profile

Shares of DCO opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $501.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

