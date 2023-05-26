Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $283,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

