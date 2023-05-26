Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $285,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

