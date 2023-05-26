Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $286,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

