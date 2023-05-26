Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

