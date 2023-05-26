Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $296.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day moving average is $300.28. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

