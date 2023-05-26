Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $254,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $73.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.