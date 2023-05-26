Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $269,000 Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.37). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.