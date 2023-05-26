Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $274,000 Investment in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 450,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

