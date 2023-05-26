Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.